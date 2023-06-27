Lil Uzi Vert Drops Action-Packed Trailer & Release Date For 'The Pink Tape'

The album trailer and cover art arrived a day after they previewed new music on two separate occasions. Their most recent preview happened at the beginning of their opening set the BET Awards 2023. An unreleased song, which contains lyrics about Ice Spice, boomed through the speakers as Uzi descended down from the ceiling to the stage. Prior to that, the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper debuted another unreleased record during his set at Summer Smash in Chicago.



It's been nearly a year since Lil Uzi Vert delivered a fresh project for their fans. Last July, Uzi released the Red & White EP containing 10 songs like "Space Cadet" and "Flex Up." It was a decent attempt to keep their followers at bay until his follow-up to his 2020 LP Eternal Atake arrived. Now it seems like the wait for their new album will finally end this Friday.



Watch The Pink Tape album trailer below.