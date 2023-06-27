Man Accused Of Killing 3-Week Old Daughter With A Crossbow

A New York man is under arrest for the shocking murder of his three-week-old daughter. The Broome County Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Patrick Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife on Monday (June 26).

During the argument, Proefriedt allegedly grabbed a crossbow and fired a bolt at his wife, who was holding their three-week-old daughter. The bolt went through the newborn and struck his wife in the chest.

Proefriedt rushed over, removed the bolt, and tried to stop his wife from calling 911. He then fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities launched a massive search for Proefriedt and found him in the woods less than a mile from his house.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," said Sheriff Fred Akshar. "Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey."