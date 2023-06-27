Missing Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead At 65

Missing British actor Julian Sands is confirmed to have died at the age of 65, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Tuesday (July 27) via the New York Post.

Human remains recently found in the area in the Mt. Baldy wilderness, where Sands was reported missing during a hike in January, matched the Arachnophobia actor, the department confirmed.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the department said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains at around 7:30 p.m. on January 13, San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said at the time of the actor's disappearance. Civilian hikers notified the Fontana Sheriff's Station of human remains found in the Mt Baldy wilderness, with the department responding to the scene, along with the Sheriff's Department's Emergency Operations Division.

Sands was best known for roles in A Room With a View (1985), Warlock (1989) Arachnophobia (1990) and Leaving Las Vegas (1995). The English actor's career spans five different decades and includes television roles on 24, Banshee and Smallville.