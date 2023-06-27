Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD Join Young Thug On Metro Boomin's Version Of New LP
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2023
Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD's new collaboration with Young Thug has arrived.
On Tuesday, June 27, Metro Boomin dropped his version of Young Thug's brand-new album Business Is Business. Metro, who executively produced the original album, released the album exactly how he imagined it and also included two new songs, "Sake of My Kids" and "Money featuring Nicki and Juice. The top-tier producer announced the plans for the deluxe version on Monday night.
"JONESBORO THE INTRO AS IT SHOULD BE," Metro tweeted in all caps before the album dropped. "THIS IS THE TRACKLIST AND SEQUENCE I ORIGINALLY ENVISIONED FOR THIS ALBUM 💼🤝🏾#BUSINESSISBUSINESS"
BUSINESS IS BUSINESS METRO VERSION LIVE AT MIDNIGHT 💼🤝🏾 #FREEJEFF pic.twitter.com/StKatpMTmN— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 27, 2023
"@thuggerthugger1 bout to stand on that business right along wit u my bruva," Nicki wrote in her Instagram Story before the song dropped. "Time to check these b!ches temperature. Tonight just might be the night."
Metro's version of the album comes days after Thugger released his surprise album from jail. The project features new collaborations with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more. In the days since its release, Hits Daily Double reported that the original LP is on track to sell 95K - 110K copies in its first week, which could challenge the current No. 1 artist Morgan Wallen.
Young Thug could earn the first #1 rap album on the Billboard 200 in 2023. 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' is challenging for a #1 debut. pic.twitter.com/8UUbP4zerF— chart data (@chartdata) June 26, 2023
Outside of Thug's new album, both Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD just released new music themselves. The late Chicago rapper posthumous appears on "Doomsday" with Cordae. The song, which includes an incredible music video directed by Cole Bennett, is the first single from Lyrical Lemonade's upcoming debut album. Meanwhile, Minaj recently released her fresh collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua "Barbie World" ahead of the Barbie soundtrack.
Listen to Metro Boomin's version of Business Is Business below.
