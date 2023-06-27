Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD's new collaboration with Young Thug has arrived.



On Tuesday, June 27, Metro Boomin dropped his version of Young Thug's brand-new album Business Is Business. Metro, who executively produced the original album, released the album exactly how he imagined it and also included two new songs, "Sake of My Kids" and "Money featuring Nicki and Juice. The top-tier producer announced the plans for the deluxe version on Monday night.



"JONESBORO THE INTRO AS IT SHOULD BE," Metro tweeted in all caps before the album dropped. "THIS IS THE TRACKLIST AND SEQUENCE I ORIGINALLY ENVISIONED FOR THIS ALBUM 💼🤝🏾#BUSINESSISBUSINESS"