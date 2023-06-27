Popular Florida Beach Named The Best Nude Beach In The World

By Zuri Anderson

June 27, 2023

Summer time on the beach.
Photo: Getty Images

A popular South Florida destination is getting attention thanks to new rankings. Pour Moi, a swimwear company, released a list of the top 20 best nude beaches.

While most of the entries are in Europe, Haulover Beach Park ultimately claimed the crown! Writers also explained why they picked this popular destination:

"This popular Miami beach is a hit with locals and tourists alike, with plenty to keep visitors entertained as they enjoy a day, or a lively evening at the beach. Whilst the beach welcomes those from all walks of life, it does have nude areas for those looking for a designated stretch of sand where they can ditch the swimwear. With the warm Florida weather usually a sure thing for sunshine, there’s usually a number of beachgoers enjoying some nude sunbathing at any given time."

Here are the world's Top 10 nude beaches:

  1. Haulover Beach, Miami
  2. Praia de Tambaba, Joao Pessoa, Brazil
  3. Red Beach, Santorini, Greece
  4. Patara Beach, Patara, Turkey
  5. Playa De Los Muertos, Almeria, Spain
  6. Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico
  7. Es Trenc, Mallorca, Spain
  8. Praia Do Abrico, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  9. Banana Beach, Skiathos, Greece
  10. Paradise Beach, Mykonos, Greece

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Pour Moi's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.