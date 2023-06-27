Popular Florida Beach Named The Best Nude Beach In The World

A popular South Florida destination is getting attention thanks to new rankings. Pour Moi, a swimwear company, released a list of the top 20 best nude beaches.

While most of the entries are in Europe, Haulover Beach Park ultimately claimed the crown! Writers also explained why they picked this popular destination:

"This popular Miami beach is a hit with locals and tourists alike, with plenty to keep visitors entertained as they enjoy a day, or a lively evening at the beach. Whilst the beach welcomes those from all walks of life, it does have nude areas for those looking for a designated stretch of sand where they can ditch the swimwear. With the warm Florida weather usually a sure thing for sunshine, there’s usually a number of beachgoers enjoying some nude sunbathing at any given time."

Here are the world's Top 10 nude beaches:

Haulover Beach, Miami Praia de Tambaba, Joao Pessoa, Brazil Red Beach, Santorini, Greece Patara Beach, Patara, Turkey Playa De Los Muertos, Almeria, Spain Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico Es Trenc, Mallorca, Spain Praia Do Abrico, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Banana Beach, Skiathos, Greece Paradise Beach, Mykonos, Greece

