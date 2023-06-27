Study Reveals The Most Stressed City In Nebraska

Do you think that a large majority of citizens in your city are stressed? Stressful factors including (but not limited to) unemployment rates, housing costs, and traffic, all directly correlate to how stressed someone feels on any given day. Despite a laundry list of positive attributes to offset the stressful factors, some cities harbor a more stressful environment than others.

According to a list compiled by Zippia, the most stressed city in Nebraska is Lexington.

Here is what Zippia had to say about compiling the data to discover the most stressed city in each state:

"To determine which cities were the most stressed we looked into the average number of hours worked each week, how long the average commute was, and determined the income to home price ratio. Using the most recent data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey for 2013-2017 and BLS, we ranked each city in America in the following criteria:

Unemployment

Hours Worked

Commute Times

Income-To-Home-Price Ratio

Percent of Uninsured Population

The higher a city ranked in any of these areas, the more stressed it was. We then took a closer look at each of the 50 states and ranked the cities in each state from most stressed to least stressed."

For a continued list of the most stressed cities across the country visit zippia.com.