Supreme Court Rejects Broad State Legislature Power Over Federal Elections

By Bill Galluccio

June 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court handed Republicans in North Carolina a defeat after ruling that state courts do have oversight over elections in the state.

The 6-3 upholds a ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court that found the state's election map was invalid because it constituted partisan gerrymandering.

The High Court rejected the Republican's obscure "independent state legislature" theory that claims the Constitution gives state legislatures the sole authority to run elections.

"State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act on the power conferred on them by the Elections Clause," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Roberts also said that federal courts also have a role in supervising state courts in some instances.

"Federal courts," Roberts said, "must not abandon their duty to exercise judicial review."

The ruling may be moot because the North Carolina Supreme Court flipped to Republican control after the initial ruling in the case. The map must be redrawn because of a state law that says interim election maps can only be used once. Because the state Supreme Court is now in Republican control, many expect the newly drawn map to be similar to the one previously rejected.

