The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Georgia
By Sarah Tate
June 27, 2023
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
So which Georgia restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?
Nu-Way Weiners
This Peach State classic has been serving up tasty hot dogs topped with chili or slaw for over a century and even boasts the title as one of the oldest hot dog restaurants in the country. Nu-Way Weiners has several locations around Macon. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Nu-Way Weiners claims to be the second oldest hot dog restaurant in the US, having opened in 1916, the same years as New York City's famous Nathan's Hot Dogs. The word 'wiener' was misspelled on the restaurant's original sign and Nu-Way has stuck with it for over a century. It's famous for its chili dogs as well as hot dogs topped with homemade coleslaw and other sandwiches are also on the menu."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.