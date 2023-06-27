Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Georgia restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Nu-Way Weiners

This Peach State classic has been serving up tasty hot dogs topped with chili or slaw for over a century and even boasts the title as one of the oldest hot dog restaurants in the country. Nu-Way Weiners has several locations around Macon. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.