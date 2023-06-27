The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Wisconsin

By Sarah Tate

June 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Wisconsin restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Mazos Burgers

Mazos Burgers, a Milwaukee favorite for several decades, serves up classic staples like burgers and shakes in a "welcoming atmosphere and a touch of 60s diner vibe," according to its website. Mazos Burgers is located at 3146 S. 27th Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Milwaukee stalwart Mazos started selling burgers way back in 1934 for just a nickel a piece. Almost 90 years later the price has nudged up a little, but not much else has changed. It's been in the current location since 1948, and is still in the Mazos family. Customers can enjoy vintage interiors, burgers made from beef ground in-house everyday, and shakes served in frosted malt cans."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.

