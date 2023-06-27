The Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant In Arizona

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Arizona restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Lucky Wishbone

This Tucson staple has been serving up its "world famous" steak fingers, fried chicken and shrimp since opening its very first location on 6th Avenue in July 1953. Lucky Wishbone has multiple locations around Tucson. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Arizona is home to its own Lucky Wishbone — in this case, a small chain of fast food joints that specialize in breaded and deep-fried chicken strips, shrimp, and 'steak and fingers.' The first Lucky Wishbone opened in 1953 and continues to be a go-to for anyone looking for a satisfying, rib-sticking meal. There are now several locations in the Tucson area, making it a true local favorite."

