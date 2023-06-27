The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In June 2023
By Zuri Anderson
June 30, 2023
The first month of summer is officially out of the way, and the Sunshine State was rife with interesting, scary, and downright silly moments. Naturally, some residents were causing a ruckus for a variety of reasons, from refused returns and vicious pranks to quatting in people's homes.
Florida's native wildlife has been getting some attention, too -- and we're not just talking about alligators. The incidents range from super rare encounters to heart-stopping confrontations caught on camera. There are some more lighthearted moments, as well, like a bear randomly swimming at a beach.
One thing's for sure, certain groups of cats will be enjoying their summer with millions of dollars in the bank. You can read about all that and more below:
- WATCH: Angry Woman Trashes Florida Store For Not Accepting Her Return
- WATCH: Super Rare Predator Spooks Florida Family Outside Their Home
- A Tsunami Struck A Florida Beach, But It's Not What You Think
- Florida Deputy Gets Sucked Into Drainage Pipe While Saving Man From Flood
- Sinking, Abandoned Boat Leaves South Florida Neighborhood Stinky
- Nearly Naked Florida Man Caused Numerous Crashes, Drove Around School Track
- Armed Florida Man Hides In Closet To Confront Squatter Who Moved In
- WATCH: Huge Crocodile Fights Back Against Trappers In Florida Swimming Pool
- WATCH: Florida Homeowners Terrorized By Masked Strangers In Very Evil Prank
- WATCH: Black Bear Shocks Florida Beachgoers By Swimming Out Of Ocean
- Florida Woman Leaves $2.5 Million Mansion, Inheritance To 7 Pet Cats
- Dangerous Giant Snails Spark Quarantine In South Florida County
- WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral For Wrangling Massive Alligator Near School
- WATCH: Shark Bites Florida Fisherman, Drags Him Off Boat
- Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Twice From Popular Lottery Game
- WATCH: Man Jumps Into Alligator Habitat At Popular Florida Theme Park