The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In June 2023

The first month of summer is officially out of the way, and the Sunshine State was rife with interesting, scary, and downright silly moments. Naturally, some residents were causing a ruckus for a variety of reasons, from refused returns and vicious pranks to quatting in people's homes.

Florida's native wildlife has been getting some attention, too -- and we're not just talking about alligators. The incidents range from super rare encounters to heart-stopping confrontations caught on camera. There are some more lighthearted moments, as well, like a bear randomly swimming at a beach.

One thing's for sure, certain groups of cats will be enjoying their summer with millions of dollars in the bank. You can read about all that and more below: