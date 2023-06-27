Tourist Dies After Trying To Drink All 21 Cocktails On Restaurant's Menu

A British tourist died from alcohol poisoning while vacationing at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, Jamaica. According to ITV, 53-year-old Timothy Southern had been drinking beer and brandy throughout the morning when he met two Canadian women celebrating a birthday.

The women told him there were trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu before midnight and invited him to join in on the challenge. Throughout the rest of the day, Southern downed 12 drinks before returning to his room.

During an inquest into Southern's death, his family members blasted the resort and first responders for failing to help him.

"He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance. He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position, he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response," a family member told the court. "When the nurse arrived, I said had an ambulance been called, and she said 'no.' I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn't find it."

"She said he had a pulse. I was starting to lose it. I got a full look at his face, and I thought he had passed away," the family member continued. "I said, 'Don't just sit there looking at him. Start CPR'. She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here."

"The service and treatment he received was disgusting."

A pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica, determined that Southern died due to "acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption." Staffordshire area coroner Emma Serrano agreed and told the court that Southern's death was alcohol-related. However, officials noted it could take at least three years to get the results of the toxicology report.