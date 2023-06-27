Triple Digit Heat Wave To Impact Multiple California Counties

A heat wave is expected to impact various regions of California into the weekend as residents brace for triple digit temperatures. According to KTLA, "June Gloom" will officially end Friday as a high pressure system moves into the region, bringing "low triple digit" temperatures lasting well into the July 4th holiday. KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer detailed the areas that will be the hottest this weekend.

“The interior valleys and desert areas will see, by far, the hottest temperatures. The coast and Los Angeles Basin will also be warmer but will stay relatively mild.”

The Weather Channel released a statement to warn residents of the impending heat wave with tips on how to stay safe during the system.

"Hot and dry conditions are expected by this holiday weekend, focused across the desert, lower mountains, and interior valleys. Daytime high temperatures are expected to peak in the 90s to lower 100s. Elevated fire weather conditions may support rapid fire growth with any new fire starts. Here are some recommended actions. Look before you lock! Check vehicle for children, elderly, or pets. Reduce exposure to heat and hydrate. Take care with possible fire ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment."

"Interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito counties" are already under a Heat Advisory through Sunday.