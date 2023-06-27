U.S. Records First Cases Of Locally Transmitted Malaria In Two Decades

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory after several cases of malaria have been reported. It is the first time in two decades that there have been locally transmitted cases of malaria in the United States. None of the patients had a history of travel to high-risk areas, such as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

The CDC said that four people in Florida contracted the disease, as did one person in Texas. All five patients have received treatment and are recovering. In addition, the agency said that local officials have implemented mosquito surveillance and control measures to help stop the disease from spreading.

Malaria is caused by several species of parasites, which spread through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes. It causes flu-like symptoms and, if left untreated, can cause serious disease and death. It can be treated with a regimen of drugs based on several factors, including the species of the infecting parasite, the clinical status of the patient, and the area where the infection was acquired.

The last time there were locally transmitted cases of malaria in the United States was in 2003 when eight cases were identified in Palm Beach County, Florida.