WATCH: Tourist Carves Girlfriend's Name Into Rome's Colosseum

Italian authorities are trying to track down a tourist seen on video carving his girlfriend's name into a wall of the historic Colosseum in Rome.

Italy's Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, shared a video on Twitter of the unidentified tourist using his keys to carve "Ivan+Haley 23" into a brick on the wall of the nearly 2,000-year-old structure. It also includes a blurred photo of the man.

"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée. I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws," Sangiuliano wrote.

The suspect faces up to five years in jail and a fine of more than $16,000 if he is convicted.

This isn't the first time a tourist has carved something in the wall of the Colosseum. In 2020, an Irish tourist was nabbed by security while carving his initials on the wall. In 2014, a Russian tourist was busted while carving a ten-inch "K" on the wall.