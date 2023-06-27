WATCH: Tourist Carves Girlfriend's Name Into Rome's Colosseum

By Bill Galluccio

June 27, 2023

the monumental facade of the Colosseum, the largest Roman amphitheatre ever built and one of Rome's most iconic tourist attractions, June 28, 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Italian authorities are trying to track down a tourist seen on video carving his girlfriend's name into a wall of the historic Colosseum in Rome.

Italy's Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, shared a video on Twitter of the unidentified tourist using his keys to carve "Ivan+Haley 23" into a brick on the wall of the nearly 2,000-year-old structure. It also includes a blurred photo of the man.

"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée. I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws," Sangiuliano wrote.

The suspect faces up to five years in jail and a fine of more than $16,000 if he is convicted.

This isn't the first time a tourist has carved something in the wall of the Colosseum. In 2020, an Irish tourist was nabbed by security while carving his initials on the wall. In 2014, a Russian tourist was busted while carving a ten-inch "K" on the wall.

