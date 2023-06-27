WATCH: Tourist Carves Girlfriend's Name Into Rome's Colosseum
By Bill Galluccio
June 27, 2023
Italian authorities are trying to track down a tourist seen on video carving his girlfriend's name into a wall of the historic Colosseum in Rome.
Italy's Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, shared a video on Twitter of the unidentified tourist using his keys to carve "Ivan+Haley 23" into a brick on the wall of the nearly 2,000-year-old structure. It also includes a blurred photo of the man.
"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée. I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws," Sangiuliano wrote.
The suspect faces up to five years in jail and a fine of more than $16,000 if he is convicted.
This isn't the first time a tourist has carved something in the wall of the Colosseum. In 2020, an Irish tourist was nabbed by security while carving his initials on the wall. In 2014, a Russian tourist was busted while carving a ten-inch "K" on the wall.
Reputo gravissimo, indegno e segno di grande inciviltà, che un turista sfregi uno dei luoghi più celebri al mondo, il Colosseo, per incidere il nome della sua fidanzata. Spero che chi ha compiuto questo gesto venga individuato e sanzionato secondo le nostre leggi. pic.twitter.com/p8Jss1GWuY— Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) June 26, 2023