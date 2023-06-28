30 Golden Era Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 30 In 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
June 28, 2023
Hip-Hop music was a completely different vibe three decades ago.
In 1993, the Golden Era of Hip-Hop was still going strong. At the time, LL Cool J, Run-D.M.C., Big Daddy Kane and other seasoned lyricists continued to set the standards for quality rap records when they released their respective albums. Newly established MC's like Brand Nubian and Das EFX challenged the status quo when they dropped influential projects that would help evolve the genre's sound. Meanwhile, the ladies stepped up in major way. MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Yo-Yo, Monie Love and Salt-N-Pepa all dropped integral albums that year.
The boom bap sound from the Mecca of Hip-Hop began to dominate the culture. While skilled rappers continued to emerge from the East coast, the West was slowly plotting its takeover. Ice Cube had already dropped four solo album since his split from N.W.A. With gangsta rap on the rise, Cypress Hill, 2Pac, Mac Dre, Too $hort, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Digital Underground came through with music that fans still talk about to this day.
1993 was also the year numerous young rappers like KRS-One, Fat Joe, E-40, Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan and The Roots made their grand debut. Their first studio albums turn 30 during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. See the other iconic albums that dropped 30 years ago below.
Heavy D & the Boyz, Blue Funk
Released: Jan. 12
2Pac, Strictly 4 My N.*.*.*.A.Z...
Released: Feb. 16
Naughty by Nature, 19NaughtyIII
Released: Feb. 23
Geto Boys, Till Death Do Us Part
Released: Mar. 9
Onyx, Bacdafucup
Released: Mar. 30
Mobb Deep, Juvenile Hell
Released: Apr. 13
The Beatnuts, Intoxicated Demons
Released: Apr. 13
Run-D.M.C., Down with the King
Released: May 4
The Roots, Organix
Released: May 19
Big Daddy Kane, Looks Like a Job For...
Released: May 25
Biz Markie, All Samples Cleared!
Released: June 22
MC Lyte, Ain't No Other
Released: June 22
Yo-Yo, You Better Ask Somebody
Released: June 22
Poison Clan, Ruff Town Behavior
Released: June 25
Cypress Hill, Black Sunday
Released: July 20
Fat Joe, Represent
Released: July 27
8Ball & MJG, Comin' Out Hard
Released: Aug. 17
Scarface, The World Is Yours
Released: Aug. 17
De La Soul, Buhloone Mindstate
Released: Sept. 21
KRS-One, Return of the Boom Bap
Released: Sept. 28
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Code Red
Released: Oct. 12
Salt-n-Pepa, Very Necessary
Released: Oct. 12
Erick Sermon, No Pressure
Released: Oct. 19
Too Short, Get in Where You Fit In
Released: Oct. 26
A Tribe Called Quest, Midnight Marauders
Released: Nov. 9
Wu-Tang Clan, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
Released: Nov. 9
E-40, Federal
Released: Nov. 10
Queen Latifah, Black Reign
Released: Nov. 16
Snoop Dogg, Doggystyle
Released: Nov. 23
Ice Cube, Lethal Injection
Released: Dec. 7