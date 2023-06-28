A Tsunami Struck A Florida Beach, But It's Now What You Think

Weather officials have confirmed a tsunami struck a Florida beach last week, but it's not the kind that ruins cities, drowns communities, and leads to other disasters.

The National Weather Service said a 4-woot wall wave hit Clearwater Beach on June 21, toppling beach chairs along the shore, per FOX35 Orlando. Meteorologists call this a "meteotsunami," a rare type caused by strong wind gusts and not earthquakes.

"They don't happen that often this time of year, but the current atmospheric pattern has been kind of unusual with all the heat out in Texas and the cool and damp weather in the Northeast," Paul Close, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in the Tampa Bay area, told reporters.