Angie Martinez & Dr. Dre To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The honor comes at a imperative time in both Martinez and Dre's careers. The Power 105.1 host has been deep into her producer bag after the success of her latest podcast In Real Life. The show has featured several big names in Hip-Hop from Moneybagg Yo to Lauren London. She also just teamed up with ABC to produce and moderate the network's "Soul of a Nation" program “Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections." The hour-long special celebrates rap culture, Black Music Month and Juneteenth. The special features four roundtable conversations focusing on financial literacy, mental health, social justice and women’s empowerment.



Meanwhile, Dr. Dre has been in the studio working on his upcoming joint project with Snoop Dogg. The duo were spotted working on the project on several occasions last year. Snoop Dogg recently revealed the album title is called Missionary and serves as the sequel to his Doggystyle album.