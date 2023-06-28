Casanova Receives His Sentence In Gang-Related Racketeering Case

"Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release. "At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”



Casanova has been locked up since he surrendered to the FBI in 2020 on racketeering charges. While he was in jail, the "Set Trippin" rapper was charged with attempted murder stemming from a shootout that went down in November 2020 at a Miami strip club. After nearly two years behind bars, Casanova plead guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.



His sentence comes a few weeks after Cas was attacked in jail. He was reportedly slashed in the face by another inmate at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J. after he condemned his gang affiliation in court nearly 10 years after he joined. The rapper was one of 18 Gorilla Stone members who were indicted. So far, 12 out of the 18 have been sentenced.