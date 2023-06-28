Dua Lipa Shares Adorable Baby Photos In Birthday Tribute To Her Mom
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2023
Dua Lipa has shared some adorable and never-before-seen photos of herself as a baby. The pop star took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her mother on Wednesday, June 28th, and with it, came two photos of her mother holding her as a small child.
"Happy Birthday Mama!!! My protector!!!" Lipa wrote. "The most glamorous woman I know ✨I love you." Her mom, Anesa Lipa, responded to the sweet caption in the comments section. "Two babies in the pictures," she joked, with the laughing emoji. "I love you! Te dua pa fund!" which translates from Albanian to "I love you endlessly," in English.
Shortly after the sweet birthday tribute to her mother, Dua also shared that her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service is officially back for Season Three! The first episode will premiere this Friday, June 30th, and is promising "an extraordinary line-up of guests, with new episodes released every week wherever you get your podcasts... From what it's like bringing your culture to the world, to exploring why so many people consider the art of drag to be dangerous, to what it’s like to reinvent yourself, you’ll hear from guests across music, television, science, fashion, and beyond."
You can listen to new episodes of Dua Lipa: At Your Service every Friday, or catch up on Seasons 1 and 2, on iHeartRadio!