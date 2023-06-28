Dua Lipa Shares Adorable Baby Photos In Birthday Tribute To Her Mom

Dua Lipa has shared some adorable and never-before-seen photos of herself as a baby. The pop star took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her mother on Wednesday, June 28th, and with it, came two photos of her mother holding her as a small child.

"Happy Birthday Mama!!! My protector!!!" Lipa wrote. "The most glamorous woman I know ✨I love you." Her mom, Anesa Lipa, responded to the sweet caption in the comments section. "Two babies in the pictures," she joked, with the laughing emoji. "I love you! Te dua pa fund!" which translates from Albanian to "I love you endlessly," in English.