First Photos Of OceanGate Titan Submersible Wreckage Released

The first photos of the wreckage from the OceanGate 'Titan' submersible were obtained and shared by TMZ on Wednesday (June 28).

The photos were taken as crews unloaded pieces of the ship from the Horizon Arctic ship in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, and appear to include the black landing gear from the base of the submersible. OceanGate Expeditions had previously confirmed that all five passengers onboard, including its CEO Stockton Rush, "have sadly been lost," in a statement released last Thursday (June 22).

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement obtained by CNN. “These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”