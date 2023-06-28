Kim Kardashian Hasn't Bought Jewelry Since Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian doesn't shy away from glamour, touting stunning looks and flawless makeup pretty much any time you see her. However, she recently revealed the one thing she hasn't bought for years that would otherwise complete her glamorous lifestyle: jewelry.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder admitted that she hasn't purchased new jewelry in seven years after her terrifying experience of being robbed at a Paris hotel in the middle of the night, per People. On October 3, 2016, masked men held her at gunpoint demanding money before they stole millions of dollars in jewelry, including a ring worth $4 million.

"After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry," she said. "I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn't know I was ready for the experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up."

During a Milan fashion show last year, Kardashian was gifted a black-and-white diamond cross necklace from designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, which was a bit of a full circle moment for her as she shared that the first thing she ever bought with her first paycheck was a cross diamond necklace.

"This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace. This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that's why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience," she said, adding, "This is the nicest piece of jewelry I own, because I lost it all."

While Kardashian's collaboration with the designers was an overall rewarding experience for her personally, it sparked contention between her and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder has called out Kim for "legit copying" her wedding, which was hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, while Kim hit back at her sister for being a "hater" with no friends.