Madonna Rushed To The Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive

Madonna was rushed to a New York City hospital over the weekend after she was found unresponsive. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old pop star was intubated for at least one night after the scare on Saturday night (June 24th). The tube has reportedly been removed and Madonna is now alert and recovering.

The singer's daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly by her side throughout the health scare. Guy Oseary, Madonna's longtime manager, also shared an update to his Instagram on Wednesday, June 28th, and revealed that she had "developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU."

Oseary continued, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna's highly anticipated Celebration Tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th. Get well soon, Madonna!