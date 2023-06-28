Mother Dies After Stepping On Fire Ant Hill

A Georgia mother recently died from a severe allergic reaction after she stepped on a fire ant hill, WRAL reports.

Cathy Weed, of Lawrenceville, encountered fire ants at her home prior to her death last Saturday (June 24), according to relatives. Her family suspects that a severe allergic reaction to bites from the insects played a crucial role in her passing, but the medical examiner's office is still investigating an official cause of death.

On Sunday (June 25), members of the Mountain View High School baseball team, which her 15-year-old son plays for, honored Cathy upon news of her death.

"Cathy always had a smile on her face, she was always just so cheerful, always cheering every boy on the team, not just her son," said Zuhera Waite, a friend of the late mother.

Mountain View baseball coach Jason Johnson said he plans to help Weed's 15-year-old son in any way possible.

"The first inclination was, what can we do to help? They've done so much for other people, they've treated other people the right way, always, you know, what can we do to help them and to take care of them," Johnson told WRAL.

"His mom was everything to him. And he was 100%, even more so to her," Johnson added.

More than $4,000 was raised by the Mountain View community for Weed's family following news of her death and the town will continue to honor the late mother.