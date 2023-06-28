Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for North Carolina is definitely a must-see.

Which North Carolina restaurant was named the weirdest roadside diner in the state?

Roadside Bar & Grill

This aptly-named eatery in Duck, in the northern Outer Banks, was named the best unusual roadside restaurant in the state. With unique decor, fun monuments and tasty food and drinks, this restaurant is sure to impress. Roadside Bar & Grill is located at 1193 Duck Road in Duck.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Roadside diner has a big outdoor area where events are held, even weddings. You get into the area by walking through a big wooden arch made with empty bottles, while the owners have recycled others into a triangular tree-shaped sculpture. There are plenty of other attractions too, including a professional hula-hooper and a diverse menu offering everything from fish tacos to crab cakes."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.