Prince William Spotted Partying At Popular London Nightclub

Prince William was spotted having a fun night out with his friends in London recently. The Prince of Wales spent Friday, June 23rd, by his wife Kate Middleton's side at the Royal Ascot, but later in the evening, he let loose at the popular KOKO nightclub in Camden.

He had good reason to celebrate too! Days prior, on June 21st, Prince William celebrated his 41st birthday. According to video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, William spent the night in a private box with his two friends, Guy Pelly, who owns the nightclub and also happens to be Prince Louis' godfather, and James Meade, who is Princess Charlotte's godfather and a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Video footage from the night shows Prince William talking with friends, enjoying a drink, and nodding his head along to an EDM song. While Kate didn't join her husband for this outing, they've been known to party together in the past.

Last summer, a video of the couple enjoying a night out in their 20s resurfaced and went viral. Royal fans were excited to see a video of old photos of the couple partying in the UK before they were married. Some were even shocked at how "normal" they seemed. "I thought they've never had fun," wrote another shocked observer.

Prince William and Kate met while they were students at St. Andrews University in Scotland in 2002. After a brief separation in 2007, they reunited with Prince William proposing in 2010. Following their engagement, Prince William opened up about his wife in an interview. “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while," he said. “That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.”