The Best Road-Trip Restaurant In Colorado

When you're on a road trip, you're bound to pull over to get some grub. Though if you're tired of stopping at fast food joints, or driving while eating, then a sit-down restaurant will suit your fancy. Thankfully, there are thousands of roadside eateries waiting to serve you.

Yelp rounded up the best road trip spot in every state. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "road trip," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score and are marked open as of April 22, 2023."

According to the list, Colorado's top road trip restaurant is Bin 707 Foodbar! Located in Grand Junction, this restaurant prides itself on getting ingredients from "local, Colorado & domestic sources." Patrons can look forward to burgers, ramen, steamed mussels, craft beer, and much more.

Yelper Christi S. shared her experience at Bin 707 Foodbar:

"We were directed here for some last-minute lunch munchies before flying back home to the sunshine state after a road trip where we started in Denver, followed by Yellowstone then Grand Junction as our last destination. Wanting to end the trip with a 'foodie bang,' selecting this restaurant was a perfect choice."

If you're curious about more road trip stops across the country, check out the full list on yelp.com.