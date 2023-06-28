The Best Road-Trip Restaurant In Florida

When you're on a road trip, you're bound to pull over to get some grub. Though if you're tired of stopping at fast food joints, or driving while eating, then a sit-down restaurant will suit your fancy. Thankfully, there are thousands of roadside eateries waiting to serve you.

Yelp rounded up the best road trip spot in every state. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "road trip," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score and are marked open as of April 22, 2023."

According to the list, Florida's top road trip restaurant is Tom's Cuban On The Go! Located in Ocala, this spot has been serving authentic Cuban food for over 20 years. Patrons can look forward to dozens of different sandwiches, empanadas, coquettas, and much more.

Yelper Brittney F. shared her experience at Tom's:

"A gem of a find! Very convenient stop for a long drive. The food was authentic & staff was friendly. I just marked it on my map for the next road trip."

If you're curious about more road trip stops across the country, check out the full list on yelp.com.