The Best Road-Trip Restaurant In Washington

When you're on a road trip, you're bound to pull over to get some grub. Though if you're tired of stopping at fast food joints, or driving while eating, then a sit-down restaurant will suit your fancy. Thankfully, there are thousands of roadside eateries waiting to serve you.

Yelp rounded up the best road trip spot in every state. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "road trip," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score and are marked open as of April 22, 2023."

According to the list, Washington's top road trip restaurant is Frank's Diner! With two locations in Spokane, this historic spot has serving hungry customers for over 100 years. Patrons can look forward to burgers, hearty omelets, steak dinners, and much more.

Yelper Kim E. shared her experience at Frank's Diner:

"My friend and I are in a road trip from MN to OR and picked Frank's on name alone. We had no idea that there was so much history behind the restaurant! The staff, so thoughtful, the atmosphere kept us wanting to know more and the food was more than amazing!"

If you're curious about more road trip stops across the country, check out the full list on yelp.com.