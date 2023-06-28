The Creepiest Urban Legend In Wisconsin

By Sarah Tate

June 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be Wisconsin's creepiest urban legend?

Boy Scout Lane

In what sounds like a ghost story told over a campfire on a scouts retreat, the tale of Boy Scout Lane has been looming over Stevens Point, Wisconsin, for a long time. According to the legend, a group of Boy Scouts were found dead on the road, though the story of how often varies, including they were murdered by a bus driver, there was a bus crash with no survivors, or they simple vanished in the woods.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. Many visitors have claimed that they felt like they were being watched and have reported finding child-sized handprints, while some have reportedly seen the terrifying sight of a swinging body in the trees.

Check out Insider to see the full list of the creepiest urban legends around the country.

