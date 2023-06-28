The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In California

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of California is A&W rootbeer stand located in Lodi.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"California is jam-packed with historic fast food restaurants, and the state is home to the oldest operating McDonald's and In-N-Out Burger restaurants. Its oldest chain, though, is A&W, which started as a root beer stand in Lodi in 1919. That original roadside stand is long gone (though it is marked with a plaque). But A&W’s history is celebrated at the current Lodi location, which displays plenty of old memorabilia and regularly hosts classic car meet-ups."

