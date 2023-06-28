The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Illinois

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of Illinois is Cozy Dog Drive In located in Springfield.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"Founded in 1946, this retro restaurant on historic Route 66 has a lengthy fast food-oriented menu, but the main attraction is its signature Cozy Dog, which is essentially an early version of the now-familiar corn dog. Ed Waldmire started toying with recipes for corn batter-coated deep fried hot dogs on a stick back in the 1940s and they’ve continued to be a favorite in Illinois."

For a continued list of the most historic fast food joints across America visit lovefood.com.