The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Michigan

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of Michigan is Coney Island Hot Dogs located in Kalamazoo.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"Arguing over who invented the Coney dog is a Midwest pastime. One of the biggest Coney dog rivalries is between Detroit stalwarts American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island. The oldest in the state is actually Kalamazoo's Coney Island Hot Dogs, which has been in operation since 1915. Besides their namesake dogs – topped with chili, mustard, and onions – they also serve up Chicago and New York–style dogs, burgers, and gyros."

