The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Minnesota

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of Minnesota is the Lakeview Drive In located in Winona.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"Winona’s oldest restaurant, the Lakeview Drive Inn first opened in 1938 and still offers a car-hop service. The restaurant, which sits on the shore of Lake Winona, is only open seasonally (from March through September) and doles out made-to-order burgers (including locally raised bison and elk burgers), fish sandwiches, hot dogs, and mugs of root beer."

For a continued list of the most historic fast food joints across America visit lovefood.com.