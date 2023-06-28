The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

June 28, 2023

Neon sign “DINER”
Photo: Moment RF

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of Minnesota is the Lakeview Drive In located in Winona.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"Winona’s oldest restaurant, the Lakeview Drive Inn first opened in 1938 and still offers a car-hop service. The restaurant, which sits on the shore of Lake Winona, is only open seasonally (from March through September) and doles out made-to-order burgers (including locally raised bison and elk burgers), fish sandwiches, hot dogs, and mugs of root beer."

For a continued list of the most historic fast food joints across America visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.