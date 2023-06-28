The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Missouri

By Sarah Tate

June 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Missouri restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

While not a Missouri original (the first location opened in Florida), Ted Drewes has gone on to cement its place as a St. Louis favorite for both frozen custard and Christmas trees. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has multiple locations around St. Louis. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Tennis pro Ted Drewes actually opened his first frozen custard stand in Florida in 1929, but he soon brought the concept to his home state of Missouri. While the frozen custard business floundered through the middle part of the century, by the 1980s the treat was coming into vogue and has been a local staple ever since. In the winter months the shop sells Christmas trees that are grown on the Drewes' family farm in Nova Scotia."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.