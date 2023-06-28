Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Missouri restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

While not a Missouri original (the first location opened in Florida), Ted Drewes has gone on to cement its place as a St. Louis favorite for both frozen custard and Christmas trees. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has multiple locations around St. Louis. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Tennis pro Ted Drewes actually opened his first frozen custard stand in Florida in 1929, but he soon brought the concept to his home state of Missouri. While the frozen custard business floundered through the middle part of the century, by the 1980s the treat was coming into vogue and has been a local staple ever since. In the winter months the shop sells Christmas trees that are grown on the Drewes' family farm in Nova Scotia."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.