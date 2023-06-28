The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Nebraska

Let's take a trip back in time. A time when waiters and waitresses roller skated in and out of restaurants to deliver 99 cent hotdogs and milkshakes to your car as a drive in movie played in the background. A time when roadside stands, poodle skirts, and muscle cars were strewn about the town, and large neon signs lined Route 66. While much of this existed in the past, little pieces of history still remain throughout the nation. These historic fast food joints resemble the bridge between what was, what is, and what could be. Each state has an extremely historic fast food joint that has stood the tests of time, and we're going to reveal yours now!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most historic fast food joint in all of Nebraska is Lee’s Chicken located in Lincoln.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic fast food joint in the entire state:

"Originally a down-home little chicken shack, Lee’s Chicken has been serving Lincoln since 1945, though its roots stretch back even further. The original tavern has seen substantial additions over the years, but it still serves that tasty fried chicken, along with fries, burgers, and fried seafood."

For a continued list of the most historic fast food joints across America visit lovefood.com.