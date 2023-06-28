Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Pennsylvania is Reading. 26.6% of Reading residents live below general poverty levels and make an income 55% lower than the national average. Travel A Lot mentioned that only 60% of adults graduate from high school in Reading.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Pennsylvania:

"The median household income in Reading is around $28,755 with 36.6% of the city's 88,495 citizens living below the poverty rate. The income per capita is 55% lower than the national average at just $13,282 and the unemployment rate is the highest in the country at 11.6% There are 27 schools in Reading, and the school test scores there are 45% below the national average. In addition, only approximately 63% of residents have completed the 8th grade, just 60% of adults have completed high school, and only 9% of adults have a bachelor's degree or above. The correlation between education and income could explain the poverty level here."

