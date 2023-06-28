The Oldest Mall In Colorado

Malls hold a special place in American culture, being both shopping havens and hangouts for young people. Unfortunately, these iconic locations haven't been immune to the retail apocalypse, where dozens of brands have closed thousands of stores across the country. Not all malls have perished, though. In fact, plenty of malls are still running and adding new features and stores.

If you're curious about longtime malls, Insider pinpointed the oldest mall in every state. The website says, "Some of those early complexes have been demolished and the sites repurposed, while others still attract businesses and shoppers to this day. From tiny arcades to massive malls, here is the oldest mall in every state."

According to the list, Colorado's most historic mall is Cherry Creek Shopping Center! Writers provided some more insight into this mall's history and what's going on today:

"When Cherry Creek Shopping Center first opened in 1949, it was the third mall in the country. The mall underwent a complete renovation and expansion in 1990, and it's still in operation today, housing anchor stores Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Macy's."

Check out the full list on insider.com. For those wanting to dine at some decades-old restaurants, check out our coverage of Colorado's most historic fast food joint.