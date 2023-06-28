The Oldest Mall In Florida

Malls hold a special place in American culture, being both shopping havens and hangouts for young people. Unfortunately, these iconic locations haven't been immune to the retail apocalypse, where dozens of brands have closed thousands of stores across the country. Not all malls have perished, though. In fact, plenty of malls are still running and adding new features and stores.

If you're curious about longtime malls, Insider pinpointed the oldest mall in every state. The website says, "Some of those early complexes have been demolished and the sites repurposed, while others still attract businesses and shoppers to this day. From tiny arcades to massive malls, here is the oldest mall in every state."

According to the list, Florida's most historic mall is Midpoint! This spot was originally known as Biscayne Shopping Center and has been around since 1955. Writers provided some more insight into this mall's history and what's going on today:

"Biscayne Shopping Center had 38 stores and a restaurant when it opened in the '50s as an open-air shopping center. It was also home to Miami's first JCPenney. Today, the shopping center is still operating but is known as Midpoint instead of Biscayne Shopping Center."

Check out the full list on insider.com. For those wanting to dine at some decades-old restaurants, check out our coverage of Florida's most historic fast food joint.