8 Michigan Beaches Closed For Health Concerns Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Nine Michigan beaches will likely remain closed into next week due to water quality that is "unacceptable or questionable for human contact." According to MLive, warm, sunny weather is on the horizon, making a beach the perfect place to be this holiday weekend! Despite a few closures, Michigan still has a whopping 1,244 beautiful public beaches for locals and tourists to visit.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regularly test beaches across the state for bacteria, and 8 of them recently surpassed acceptable levels for human contact. These 8 beaches include: Haynor Lake's Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp beach in Livingston County, Lake St. Clair's St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County, Lake Huron's Singing Bridge Beach at Saginaw Bay in Arenac County, Lake St. Helen at the Richfield Township Public Fishing Site in Roscommon County, Lake Huron's Lakeside Beach in St. Clair County, Lake Huron's Lexington Beach in Sanilac County, Stewart Lake's Paradise Beach at Groveland Oaks County Park in Oakland County, and Lake Superior's Green Park located in Ontonagon County.

MLive mentioned that the swim status at each beach is subject to change with each new test result. Results are posted daily on egle.state.mi.us.