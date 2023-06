Arizona Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is the best time to grill up all of your barbecue favorites, but if you want someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, try any of the myriad restaurants around the state serving up some of the best BBQ around, from pulled pork and smoked chicken to saucy ribs and classic sides.

Yelp searched around the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., compiling a list of the top spot in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

So which Arizona restaurant was named the best BBQ joint in the state?

Little Miss BBQ—University

Located in Phoenix, Little Miss BBQ—University has a Yelp score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 2,800 reviews, with some of the most popular dishes being the fatty brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs and pecan pie. Little Miss BBQ—University is located at 4301 E. University Drive in Phoenix.

Check out Yelp's full list to see where you can find the best barbecue restaurants around the country.