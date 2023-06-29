Casanova's Girlfriend Pledges To Support Him During His 15-Year Prison Bid
By Tony M. Centeno
June 29, 2023
Casanova may be stuck behind bars for a minute, but at least he's got someone to hold him down while he's there.
After the New York rapper's sentence was announced on Tuesday, June 27, Cas' girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy took to Instagram to profess her unbreakable love for her man. In her post, she posted a photo of them together during happier times and reinforced her intention to remain by Casanova's side as he prepares to spend the next 188 months in prison.
"I love you baby❤️ We gon walk that sh*t down!✌🏽❌" Jazzy wrote in her caption.
Jazzy has been supporting Casanova well before he was locked up in 2020. During his incarceration, the rapper has done everything he can to show his love and affection for her. For Valentine Day this year, his girl posted a video of an array of lavish gifts he got for her including an all Black Mercedes Benz, balloons, roses, cards, and some chocolates along with two branded trucks for her new automobile spa business, Mint Mobile Auto Spa.
“Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect, it means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections,” Cas wrote in his caption back in February. "I hope that dont go over your head!…. New car, New Business @mint_mobile_auto_spa 🚘 🧼 Happy Valentine’s Day baby @swaggy.jazzy_2x 2x ❤️"
Jazzy doesn't have to be swayed by expensive gifts to defend her man though. Ahead of his sentence, Casanova reportedly got attacked by a fellow inmate who was armed with a blade. His girl felt compelled to assure fans and haters alike that not only did Cas survive the hit, but he also fought back hard. See what Jazzy had to say below.
