Decision Made On James Harden's Future With Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly will pick up his $35.6 million player option, however, is expected to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (June 29).

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly "expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers" in relation to a potential trade involving Harden, 33, sources told Wojnarowski.