Decision Made On James Harden's Future With Sixers

By Jason Hall

June 29, 2023

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly will pick up his $35.6 million player option, however, is expected to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (June 29).

"BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly "expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers" in relation to a potential trade involving Harden, 33, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Sixers were reported to have made calls regarding possible trades involving the former NBA MVP once it became apparent that he intended to exercise his option, rather than decline and negotiate a new deal as a free agent, Wojnarowski reported. Philadelphia could've offered Harden up to $213 million as part of a four-year deal should he have tested free agency, however, it was unlikely that the Sixers were interested in making that offer.

Harden would join his third team since leaving the Houston Rockets in February 2021 if traded. The former MVP averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 season.

