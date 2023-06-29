Fire Breaks Out At Tiffany's Flagship Store In New York City

A fire broke out at Tiffany's flagship store in New York City on Thursday (June 29) morning. According to WABC, the fire started in a transformer vault in the street.

While the store was not open to the public at the time, there were employees inside preparing the store to open. While there were no reports of injuries, the Daily Mail reported that several people were taken away in ambulances.

The extent of the damage to the store is unknown, and it is unclear if it will reopen.

ConEdison has been called to the scene to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire. Authorities said that other buildings nearby, including Trump Tower, will be inspected as a precaution.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed smoke pouring out of the building as a crowd of people stood around on the corner of the street next to a pair of fire trucks.

The iconic store reopened in April after three years of renovations that cost around $500 million.