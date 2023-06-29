Florida Diner Named One Of America's 16 Most Iconic Old-Fashioned Diners

A decades-old South Florida establishment is getting the spotlight thanks to a recent list from Eat This, Not That! The food website rounded up the "most iconic old-fashioned diners" in America. These restaurants continue to rake in customers thanks to their nostalgic decor, affordable prices, cozy atmosphere, and, of course, tasty comfort food.

Out of 16 entries, 11th Street Diner is the only Florida restaurant to appear on the list! Here's why it was featured:

"The buzzy establishment, which opened over 30 years ago, is housed in a restored classic dining car built in the 1940s by the famous Paramount Dining Car Company in Haledon, N.J. The dining car was first put into use in Wilkes Barre, Pa., where it served delicious diner food for over 40 years. Afterward, it was dismantled and restored, starting its second life as 11th Street Diner in Miami. The famous joint, open seven days a week, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has a menu packed with delicious options like hot wings, Cobb salad, and cheesesteaks. Its interior is also decked out in chrome accents, red leather booths, and a tile floor, so you can get the whole old-school diner experience when eating here."