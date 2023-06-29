Here's The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 29, 2023

Lunch
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time to pull out the grill and throw on some delicious meats. If you don't feel like doing all the work, though, there are plenty of barbecue restaurants itching to serve you mouthwatering meats and other stellar dishes and sides.

Yelp has a special list for all the barbecue enjoyers out there. The review site rounded up the top barbecue joint in every state.

Yazoo BBQ Company was named Colorado's top place to grab some barbecue. This Denver restaurant utilizes four different dry rubs to season their meat, which is all slow-cooked. They have this dish called the "Bob," which is big chunks of chicken wrapped in bacon and jalapeno and smoked on a skewer. Customers can also look forward to sandwiches, St. Louis-style pork ribs, meat combos, and more.

Yelper Laura M. gushed about her experience at Yazoo:

"There's a basket near the stairs that has all of the plates, sauces, etc where you help yourself to what you want. Our food arrived about ten minutes after we ordered. I went with the two meat combo - I selected the ribs and the beef brisket, along with three sides, potato salad, coleslaw, and spicy green beans. All of the food was delicious (and generously portioned). We are excited to come back, and try more of the menu!"

If you're curious about other amazing barbecue restaurants, check out the full list on Yelp's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.