Here's The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado

Summer is the peak time to pull out the grill and throw on some delicious meats. If you don't feel like doing all the work, though, there are plenty of barbecue restaurants itching to serve you mouthwatering meats and other stellar dishes and sides.

Yelp has a special list for all the barbecue enjoyers out there. The review site rounded up the top barbecue joint in every state.

Yazoo BBQ Company was named Colorado's top place to grab some barbecue. This Denver restaurant utilizes four different dry rubs to season their meat, which is all slow-cooked. They have this dish called the "Bob," which is big chunks of chicken wrapped in bacon and jalapeno and smoked on a skewer. Customers can also look forward to sandwiches, St. Louis-style pork ribs, meat combos, and more.

Yelper Laura M. gushed about her experience at Yazoo:

"There's a basket near the stairs that has all of the plates, sauces, etc where you help yourself to what you want. Our food arrived about ten minutes after we ordered. I went with the two meat combo - I selected the ribs and the beef brisket, along with three sides, potato salad, coleslaw, and spicy green beans. All of the food was delicious (and generously portioned). We are excited to come back, and try more of the menu!"