Here's The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington

Summer is the peak time to pull out the grill and throw on some delicious meats. If you don't feel like doing all the work, though, there are plenty of barbecue restaurants itching to serve you mouthwatering meats and other stellar dishes and sides.

Yelp has a special list for all the barbecue enjoyers out there. The review site rounded up the top barbecue joint in every state.

Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse was named Washington's top place to grab some barbecue. Located in Olympia, customers can order pork ribs, smoked chicken, or chicken and rib tips for their barbecue entree. It comes with coleslaw, potato salad, and baked beans as sides, but you can pay extra to upgrade one of them to fries, garlic fries, or chili.

According to their website, Ranch House is closed for renovations but plans to reopen in July. Yelper DeeDee H. gives some insight on what you can expect when the restaurant makes its comeback:

"This is seriously world-class bbq in a remote area off the highway between Olympia, WA and Aberdeen, WA. Tangy, sweet, spicy, many options, and the sides yo round out your hunger. We have loved this place forever, and Amy, the owner and Chief Putmaater, will reinforce why it has stayed in biz for so long. She is a force to be reckoned with. Spicy and fiery herself. Go in July 2023, enjoy, and come on back."