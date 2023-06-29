Here's The Best Fireworks Display In Colorado

A Fourth of July celebration isn't complete without a round of fireworks. This tradition has been around for almost as long as the national holiday itself. Usually, these bright displays accompany other fun events, such as festivals, parades, and 5K runs. No matter the occasion or where you're gathering, you're guaranteed a stellar experience.

If you're thinking about staying local for your 4th of July celebration, or happen to be in another area for the holiday, Reader's Digest found something for you. They found the best fireworks display in every state.

According to writers, Sterling has the most stunning fireworks display in Colorado! Here's why:

"Colorado is famous for incredible vistas, but on the 4th of July, some of the best views in the whole state will be in the sky above the city of Sterling. The magnificent fireworks display will take place in Pioneer Park, and the softball fields nearby are the perfect place to spread out your blanket as you “oooh” and “aaah” over blasts of color exploding above your head. The fireworks will last 30 to 45 minutes, and they’ll be preceded by live music."

