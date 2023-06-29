Here's The Best Fireworks Display In Washington

A Fourth of July celebration isn't complete without a round of fireworks. This tradition has been around for almost as long as the national holiday itself. Usually, these bright displays accompany other fun events, such as festivals, parades, and 5K runs. No matter the occasion or where you're gathering, you're guaranteed a stellar experience.

If you're thinking about staying local for your 4th of July celebration, or happen to be in another area for the holiday, Reader's Digest found something for you. They found the best fireworks display in every state.

According to writers, Everett has the most stunning fireworks display in Washington! Here's why:

"The city of Everett’s 4th of July festivities return this year with the legendary Thunder on the Bay fireworks display over Port Gardner Bay. Because this is a waterfront city, you’ll have plenty of options for great viewing spots, including Legion Memorial and Grand Avenue Parks. To complete the experience, munch on local bites from food trucks, enjoy adult beverages, and bring the kiddos to enjoy the all-ages entertainment."

