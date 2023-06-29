Kim Cattrall Spills Details On Her 'And Just Like That' Cameo

Kim Cattrall is sharing some details about her much-talked about and highly anticipated cameo on Season 2 of Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. During an upcoming interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Cattrall opened up about what is was like reprising her beloved role of Samantha Jones.

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said of the "short scene" that will appear in the ongoing second season. Cattrall also revealed that she was styled by Pat Field for the scene, the fashion designer that dressed Samantha for Sex and the City's original run from 1998 to 2004. The pair even went shopping together at Bergdorf Goodman and found a "great friggin outfit for the moment."

When asked if she'd be willing to appear in more scenes for And Just Like That, Cattrall said her short cameo is "as far as I'll go." However, the actress did add, "I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her."

Cattrall is currently starring in the new Netflix series Glamorous as fictional makeup mogul Madolyn Addison opposite the show's star Miss Benny, who recently came out as a trans woman! Check out more new LGBTQ+ shows and movies here!